Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$15.50 to C$18.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

NYSE VET traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. 76,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,341,467. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Vermilion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the second quarter worth $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter valued at $108,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

