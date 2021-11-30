Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Lifted to “Buy” at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. National Bankshares currently has C$19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Vermilion Energy to C$13.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$14.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.27.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock traded down C$0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.48. 1,134,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,941,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.51. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of C$5.13 and a one year high of C$15.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$538.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$517.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.8200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.