Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Short Interest Down 41.9% in November

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a decline of 41.9% from the October 31st total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VWDRY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Erste Group lowered shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S stock opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

