Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 485 at Barclays

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 551.29 ($7.20).

Shares of LON VSVS opened at GBX 412.60 ($5.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 484.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 923.36. Vesuvius has a twelve month low of GBX 412.60 ($5.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 595 ($7.77).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

