Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab Sells 2,567 Shares of Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) EVP Paul Mcnab sold 2,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total transaction of $39,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Mcnab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of Viavi Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $135,187.30.

VIAV stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.64. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 38.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,800,000. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

