Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $517,475.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $517,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00.

NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.26. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 358.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $228,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

