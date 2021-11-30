Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Sells $517,475.00 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Director Andrew D’amico sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.85, for a total transaction of $517,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Andrew D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 29th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $302,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 11th, Andrew D’amico sold 1,078 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $174,679.12.
- On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.75, for a total value of $257,500.00.
- On Friday, September 3rd, Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $128,090.00.
NASDAQ:VICR traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.26. 414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,535. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 113.52 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $74.08 and a 12 month high of $164.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average of $122.03.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 97,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 358.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 9.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,664,000 after buying an additional 9,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after buying an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vicor during the first quarter worth $228,000. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.
Vicor Company Profile
Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.
