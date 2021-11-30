Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Richard M. Demartini Acquires 13,500 Shares

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Director Richard M. Demartini bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.30 per share, with a total value of $476,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of VCTR stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.98. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $43.09.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.85%.

Several research analysts have commented on VCTR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Victory Capital by 168.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 990,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 621,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Victory Capital by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 801,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 68,676 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 17.6% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 704,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 105,388 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Victory Capital by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 595,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 472,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,550,000 after purchasing an additional 110,662 shares during the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

