VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Short Interest Up 87.7% in November

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 87.7% from the October 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 61,039 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,008,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,751,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,543,000 after purchasing an additional 364,210 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 314.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 79,170 shares during the period.

QQQN stock opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $28.91 and a 1-year high of $36.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.37.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a $0.014 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th.

