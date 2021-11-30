VINchain (VIN) Trading 13.5% Lower This Week

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. VINchain has a market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $361,657.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VINchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, VINchain has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00044897 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00008120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.67 or 0.00240130 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.00 or 0.00088958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011801 BTC.

About VINchain

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.