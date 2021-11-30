Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

VRDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Viridian Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $17.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.26. Viridian Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

