Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,900 shares, a decrease of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 429,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE NCV traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 624,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,374. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.33 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

In related news, Director James S. Macleod bought 12,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $76,578.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,039,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,943,000 after purchasing an additional 569,560 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,721,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after purchasing an additional 362,018 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,888,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 22,145 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,297,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 57,626 shares during the period.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund is diversified, closed-end fund, which seeks to provide total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income. It invests in a portfolio of domestic convertible securities and non-convertible high yield bonds rated below investment grade. The company was founded on January 17, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

