Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,284 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Visa were worth $72,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V opened at $196.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $382.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

