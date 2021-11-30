Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 55.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 22.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSH opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.45%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

