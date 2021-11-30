VITE Market Cap Tops $54.68 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. VITE has a total market capitalization of $54.68 million and $7.59 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, VITE has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00060018 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000122 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,027,800,255 coins and its circulating supply is 495,229,144 coins. VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VITE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.