Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) by 285.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,281 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vivos Therapeutics were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,900,000. Bard Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vivos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,067,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its stake in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 10.22% of the company’s stock.

VVOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ VVOS opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $14.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

