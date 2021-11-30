Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) PT Raised to $68.00 at Piper Sandler

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vocera Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $58.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -245.36 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 1-year low of $31.93 and a 1-year high of $61.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. Vocera Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas Alan Carlen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $225,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,784. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 3.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,511,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 29.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,361 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,226,000 after acquiring an additional 162,704 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter worth $6,136,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.