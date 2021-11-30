Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 160 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 188 ($2.46) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($1.99) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 171.15 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 110.12 ($1.44) on Monday. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £30.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -220.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 113.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 120.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £34,800 ($45,466.42).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

