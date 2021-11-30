Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.57

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.57 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 253862 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.34.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $16.65.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Vodafone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group by 391.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,045 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 8.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.