Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.82.

Several research firms have issued reports on VYGVF. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Digital in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Voyager Digital from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research decreased their target price on shares of Voyager Digital from $30.63 to $29.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Voyager Digital stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Voyager Digital has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $30.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.70.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

