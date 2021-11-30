VP’s (VP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

VP (LON:VP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.36% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt increased their target price on shares of VP from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of VP stock opened at GBX 940 ($12.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. VP has a 1 year low of GBX 730 ($9.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,070 ($13.98). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 997.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 953.23. The stock has a market cap of £377.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.03.

Vp plc provides equipment rental and associated services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Hire Station, Torrent Trackside, Groundforce, TPA, UK Forks, Airpac Bukom, and TR Group businesses. The Hire Station business engages in the rental of small tools; and climate, lifting, safety, survey, and press fitting equipment to the industry and construction markets, as well as homeowners.

