Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.71

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.71 and last traded at $14.74, with a volume of 2506490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Get Vroom alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.89.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 25.76% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 62,850.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 23.1% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 64.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter.

About Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.