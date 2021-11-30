WABnetwork (WAB) Price Tops $0.0000

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 50.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 30th. WABnetwork has a market cap of $96,956.34 and $14.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, WABnetwork has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get WABnetwork alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001216 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003238 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00045078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.92 or 0.00245251 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00088860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WABnetwork Profile

WABnetwork is a coin. It was first traded on June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WABnetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WABnetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WABnetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.