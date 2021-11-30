Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. In the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $31.66 million and approximately $4.91 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00068061 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00072007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00093785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,571.77 or 0.07975960 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,136.25 or 0.99680619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00021827 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 coins and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

