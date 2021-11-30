Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 5,445 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,870 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $81.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.00 and a 1 year high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

