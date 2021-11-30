Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon Sells 9,708 Shares

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

C Douglas Mcmillon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 28th, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20.

On Thursday, September 23rd, C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $1,390,865.16.

NYSE:WMT opened at $142.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $397.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,677 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Walmart by 87.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 812,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $121,343,000 after buying an additional 379,325 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $636,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $2,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.20.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

