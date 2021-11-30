Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $177,000 Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 623.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 45.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

NYSE:CYH opened at $12.59 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist dropped their target price on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.