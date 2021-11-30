Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $266,000 Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 7.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. grew its position in Blackbaud by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,464 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 175,651 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 581,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,503,000 after acquiring an additional 122,983 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 475.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 108,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 89,550 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,004 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.09 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,632.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

