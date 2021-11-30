Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACCO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in ACCO Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 315,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 76,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in ACCO Brands by 156.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 170,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.88. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

