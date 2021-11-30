Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 273 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 40,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,379,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2,461.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,478,000 after acquiring an additional 30,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $928.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $904.31 and a 200 day moving average of $894.94. The company has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $670.28 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.22 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.40.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

