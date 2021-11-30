Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 159.3% in November

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 159.3% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Shares of WEG stock opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. WEG has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $10.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.0796 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from WEG’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

WEG SA engages in the production and trade of capital goods such as electric motors, generators and transformers, gear units, and geared motors. It operates through the Brazil and Foreign segments. The Brazil segment covers industry and energy operations which include distribution of single phase and triple phase motors, equipment and services for industrial automation, paints, and varnishes.

