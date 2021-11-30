Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Receives $24.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 6th.

Shares of NYSE WBT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,861,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,778. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. Welbilt has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a return on equity of 31.53% and a net margin of 5.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 2,461 shares of Welbilt stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $58,301.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $1,304,931. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 2,214.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 4,865.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welbilt by 626.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

