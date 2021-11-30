WELL Trading Down 5% This Week (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. One WELL coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WELL has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. WELL has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $14,811.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WELL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.99 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.58 or 0.00235158 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. The official website for WELL is www.joinwell.io . WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WELL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WELL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.