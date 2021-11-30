Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 138,285 Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 761.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,285 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $12,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $79.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.70. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $84.17.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.