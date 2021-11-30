Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,451,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 77,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund were worth $12,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,983 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

NYSE:ASG opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.62 and a one year high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Company Profile

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity securities. The company was founded on March 14, 1986 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.