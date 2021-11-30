Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 354,715 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 593,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 354,715 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $13,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,544,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 588.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 329,035 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 15.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,450,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after purchasing an additional 326,214 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,334,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after purchasing an additional 269,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 197.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 390,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after purchasing an additional 258,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,413.29, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

