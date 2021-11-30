Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,690 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $12,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $286,000.

iShares US Telecommunications ETF stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.20.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

