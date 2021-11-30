Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 10,394 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,394 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.20% of Sonoco Products worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Sonoco Products by 111,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Sonoco Products by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 122,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,479 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 29,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sonoco Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,446,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

SON stock opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.43%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

