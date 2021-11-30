Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 130,089 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $12,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 106,771.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 343,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.56.

WWW opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.84. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,309 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,736 in the last ninety days. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

