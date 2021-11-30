Wendell David Associates Inc. Acquires 1,713 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 1.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.58.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,699. The stock has a market cap of $205.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.55 and a 52 week high of $121.53.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.