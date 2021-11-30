Wendell David Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 39,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.54.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.95. The company had a trading volume of 11,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,890,480. The firm has a market cap of $122.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day moving average of $86.95. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

