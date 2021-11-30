Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 58,701 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 15,590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 40,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 165,396 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.22. 281,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,952,932. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.92. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

