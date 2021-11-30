Wendell David Associates Inc. Buys 615 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph F. Sladek sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.32, for a total transaction of $130,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total value of $504,832.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.65.

NYSE SHW traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $336.68. 10,377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,922. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.13. The company has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $218.06 and a 12 month high of $340.45.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

