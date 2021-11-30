Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,904,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,272,000 after acquiring an additional 223,283 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,081,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,886,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,477,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,359,000 after acquiring an additional 150,210 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,012,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,295,000 after acquiring an additional 131,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 834,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 26,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600,283. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average is $39.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

