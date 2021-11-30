Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Wendell David Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up 2.1% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $18,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Amundi purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after buying an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,505,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,988,060 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $921,202,000 after buying an additional 544,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,740,663 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $633,065,000 after buying an additional 533,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $4.01 on Tuesday, reaching $246.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,158. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $202.73 and a 52-week high of $257.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.20%.

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.74.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

