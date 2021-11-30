Wendell David Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,064 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after buying an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,580 shares of company stock worth $11,376,866 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.11.

NYSE V traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $195.60. 103,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.37. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.55 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

