Wendell David Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for 2.8% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $24,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total transaction of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total value of $4,253,979.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710 over the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $227.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,206. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.48 and its 200 day moving average is $219.29. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

