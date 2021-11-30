Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 275 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tobam bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 239,466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 14,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.80.

ITW traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.68. 2,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $225.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $244.45.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

