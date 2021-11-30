Wendell David Associates Inc. Purchases 620 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $564,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,813 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,129,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.91.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.13.

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

