Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 1,165 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1,050.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.50.

In other news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded up $3.49 on Tuesday, reaching $634.79. 1,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $635.28 and its 200-day moving average is $636.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $447.82 and a 1-year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $810.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 106.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

