Wendell David Associates Inc. Sells 260 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,069,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.0% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares in the company, valued at $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,313 shares of company stock valued at $82,598,075. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.17.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.45. 4,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,875. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.70 and a twelve month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 53.97%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

